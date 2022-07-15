Tiger Woods admits 150th Open may have been his last at St Andrews

Woods signed out of the 150th staging of the event at the halfway mark after finishing nine-over-par over two rounds to miss the projected cut by nine strokes.

The 15-time major winner, who lifted the Claret Jug twice at the Fife venue in 2000 and 2005, was playing only his third event of the year after suffering serious injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

With the Open unlikely to return to St Andrews until 2030, by which time Woods will be 54, he conceded that his chances of returning are slim at best.

It made for emotional scenes as the American made his way down the fairway at the 18th to an incredible ovation from the thousands of spectators lining the course and in the grandstands.

"It's very emotional for me," he said, revealing he “had a few tears” on the final hole. "I've been coming here since 1995, and I don't know when – I think the next one comes around in what, 2030 – and I don't know if I will be physically able to play by then.

"So to me it felt like this might have been my last British Open here at St Andrews. And the fans, the ovation and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling."

Woods revealed his thoughts turned to predecessors and past Open winners Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer as he walked over the Swilcan Bridge for perhaps the final time.

Tiger Woods waves to the crowd as he crosses over the Swilken bridge at the end of his second round at the Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland.

"I understand what Jack and Arnold had gone through in the past," he said. "I was kind of feeling that way there at the end. And just the collective warmth and understanding. They understand what golf's all about and what it takes to be an Open champion.

"And I've been lucky enough and fortunate enough to have won this twice here. And it felt very emotional, just because I just don't know what my health is going to be like. And I feel like I will be able to play future British Opens, but I don't know if I'll be able to play that long enough that when it comes back around here, will I still be playing?"

Confirming he is not retiring from the game, Woods added: "I'll be able to play future British Opens, yes, but eight years' time, I doubt if I'll be competitive at this level.

"It's a struggle just playing just the three events I played this year. That in itself was something I'm very proud of. I was able to play these three events, considering what has transpired.

"Hopefully we do more hard work and give myself some more chances next year to play a few more events."