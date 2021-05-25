Tickets set to go on sale for Scottish Open in East Lothian

Spectators look from the 15th grandstand during the 2019 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

Fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 edition but could not attend due to Covid-19 restrictions will be given an exclusive three-hour priority access window to purchase tickets from 2pm, with remaining tickets then going on general sale from 5 pm.

A percentage of the tickets available for the Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club on 8-11 July will be donated to key frontline workers in recognition of their dedicated work throughout the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All tickets for the European Tour event will be subject to Scottish Government health guidelines, with a comprehensive refund policy in place should spectators not be able to take up their place due to on-going Covid restrictions.

American aces Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele have already confirmed their participation in the tournament along with multiple Rolex Series winner Tyrrell Hatton.

Tickets for each of the four Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open competition days will be priced at £10 for juniors (14-18 years), £30 for concessions and £35 for adults, with under 13s going free.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available on site during the tournament.

The event is being held at The Renaissance Club for the third year running.

Both in play-offs, Austrian Bernd Wiesberger claimed the title in 2019 before Englishman Aaron Rai won behind closed doors last September, having been moved from its scheduled July slot due to the pandemic.

A message from the Editor: