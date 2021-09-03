Tickets required on all four days of Dunhill Links Championship

Spectators attending this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will need to apply for tickets - even on the days when admission is free.

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 10:37 am
Fans attending this year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will require tickets on all four rounds - even on the free days.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The requirement is down to Covid-19 regulations, which are also set to see the attendance limited to 5,000 fans per day.

The 20th anniversary of the star-studded pro-am takes place from Thursday, 30 September to Sunday, 3 October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

As has traditionally been the case, admission for the first three days will be free at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews

Tickets for the final round at St Andrews will cost £20 and £15 for concessions.

“We have been working closely with the Scottish Government to ensure that we can stage a championship that captures the excitement of the event, while mitigating against any remaining problems caused by the pandemic,” said a statement.

“Although it will not be mandatory for spectators to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test to gain entry to the event, we encourage all spectators to self-test at home prior to attending the championship.

“The health and safety of fans, players and staff will be at the centre of all planning for the event, and government guidance at the time of the event will be followed in this respect.

“If Scottish Government Covid regulations concerning the status of the event change and spectators cannot attend, ticket prices will be refunded.”

American ace Tony Finau has committed to this year’s event along with Tommy Fleetwood and Bob MacIntyre.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/alfred-dunhill-links-championship-2021-tickets-168943012097 and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

A message from the Editor:

Get a year of unlimited access to all of The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis, exclusive interviews, live blogs, and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.