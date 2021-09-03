Tickets required on all four days of Dunhill Links Championship

Fans attending this year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will require tickets on all four rounds - even on the free days.

The requirement is down to Covid-19 regulations, which are also set to see the attendance limited to 5,000 fans per day.

The 20th anniversary of the star-studded pro-am takes place from Thursday, 30 September to Sunday, 3 October.

As has traditionally been the case, admission for the first three days will be free at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews

Tickets for the final round at St Andrews will cost £20 and £15 for concessions.

“We have been working closely with the Scottish Government to ensure that we can stage a championship that captures the excitement of the event, while mitigating against any remaining problems caused by the pandemic,” said a statement.

“Although it will not be mandatory for spectators to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test to gain entry to the event, we encourage all spectators to self-test at home prior to attending the championship.

“The health and safety of fans, players and staff will be at the centre of all planning for the event, and government guidance at the time of the event will be followed in this respect.

“If Scottish Government Covid regulations concerning the status of the event change and spectators cannot attend, ticket prices will be refunded.”

American ace Tony Finau has committed to this year’s event along with Tommy Fleetwood and Bob MacIntyre.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/alfred-dunhill-links-championship-2021-tickets-168943012097 and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

