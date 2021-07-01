Ticket ballot opens for 150th Open at St Andrews

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

With record-breaking levels of demand anticipated for the milestone championship, the ballot was introduced by the R&A to provide the fairest way for golf fans of all generations to obtain tickets.

The ballot will run until 4 October and is aimed at ensuring fans from near and far will be able to attend the celebrations in Fife next summer. Fans will find out the results of the ballot by the end of November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ticket ballot is available exclusively to members of The One Club, the R&A’s free-to-join membership programme.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, said: “We are looking forward to a very special occasion in golf next year with The 150th Open being played at the birthplace of the game in St Andrews

“The ticket ballot gives as many fans as possible the chance to be part of this fantastic championship and make it an occasion to remember.”

Ticket prices for The 150th Open will be £95 for an adult on championship days and will range from £20 to £50 on practice days.

Free tickets will be available to children through the successful and long-running Kids go Free programme, while half-price youth tickets are available for 16-24 year-olds.

In order to give as many people as possible the chance to attend the Championship, weekly tickets are being discontinued.

For more information on The 150th Open or to sign up to The One Club and enter the ticket ballot, visit www.TheOpen.com.

A message from the Editor: