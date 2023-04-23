Three Scots, led by Calum Hill, finished in the top ten as Australian Lucas Herbert landed a third DP World Tour title with a play-off win in the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.

Calum Hill lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. Picture: Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images.

In an encouraging effort, Hill secured third spot in the $2 million event at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama while Grant Forrest and Bob MacIntyre ended up joint-fourth and joint-sixth respectively.

Hill was slightly disappointed that he just missed out on that play-off, which saw Herbert prevail at the second extra hole over Canadian Aaron Cockerill, after covering the last six holes in level par.

However, a closing 65, which included a burst of three birdies in a row on the front nine, for a 14-under-par total capped a splendid week’s work by the 28-year-old Gleneagles-attached player.

Australian Lucas Herbert poses with the trophy after winning the ISPS Handa Championship at PGM Ishioka GC. Picture: Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images.

“I played solid all week,” said Hill, who chipped in at the fourth for one of his six birdies in the closing circuit. “I made a few mistakes in the first three rounds, but today was really clean.

“I was trying to pick up one more shot on the last few holes but didn’t manage to. But still a good week overall. It was close and hopefully I can build some momentum and give myself a chance the next couple of weeks as well.”

The 2021 Cazoo Classic winner, who earned just under €115,000, missed most of last season due to an insect bite leading to a nerve problem.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said of this being a big confidence boost. “It’s been a bit slow coming back from injury and having a year off. My game has been feeling okay but the scoring has been terrible, so it was nice to put in four good rounds and have a solid tournament.”

As did Forrest, even though he had a second tour victory in his sights after reeling off three straight birdies from the third and was still in with a chance before dropping a shot at the par-3 17th.

A closing 68 for a 13-under total earned him just over €84,000 as the 29-year-old recorded a third top-ten finish and fifth top-15 effort in seven starts on the circuit in 2023.

On the back of that impressive run of form, Forrest is up to 21st in this season’s Race to Dubai, with Hill climbing 59 spots to 39th.

MacIntyre is also inside the top 50 in the standings after the Oban man signed off in style with a best-of-the-day 64 that contained seven birdies.

Herbert beat overnight leader Cockerill with a birdie at the second extra hole to add to his victories in the 2020 Dubai Desert Classic then the Irish Open the following year.

“It's great,” said the 27-year-old of his success. “Obviously coming on board as an ambassador for ISPS Handa this year, it's great to win an event with them as the title sponsor. And just to be back in Japan and win as well. I've come here so many times and loved it so to get back here and win, it means a lot.”