Three major champions and Ryder Cup player tee up in Bothwell Castle centenary match

Stephen Gallacher, Sandy Lyle, Ian Woosnam, referee Bill Longmuir and Paul Lawrie at Bothwell Castle's centenary exhibition match. Picture: Bothwell Castle Golf Club

More than 300 members and guests saw Sandy Lyle edge out Paul Lawrie, Ian Woosnam and Stephen Gallacher in a skins match at the Lanarkshire club.

Before the main event of the day, the club, which sits on the original site where it was founded by a group of locals in 1922, had opened a new Centenary Room.

Club captain Ronnie Close said: “It was a wonderful day to celebrate our centenary year.

“We’re grateful to the players for giving up their time to come along and put on such a great show for all the members.

“I’m sure it’s a day that will live long in the memory and we’re looking forward to the next 100 years.”

Two-time major winner Lyle secured the last five skins to total 14 for the match, with Lawrie finishing second with three skins.

Centenary Committee chairman Martin Dickson commented: “The event was a long time in the planning, and we are so grateful for all our volunteers who helped on the day and for the many members who came out to watch.

“It really was an amazing way to mark such an important milestone in the history of our club.”

Bill Longmuir, who twice led The Open and won eight times on the European Senior Tour, joined the four star attractions at the event in the role of referee.