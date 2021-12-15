Three 150th Open spots to be on offer in 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

Collin Morikawa will be defending the Claret Jug in the 150th Open after his win at Royal St George's in July. Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images.

The event, which is being co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour for the first time, has been included in The Open Qualifying Series in 2022.

And, through that, the leading three players not otherwise exempt who finish in the top 10 and ties at The Renaissance Club will secure spots in the milestone Claret Jug event in Fife the following week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A minimum of 46 places will be available through the Qualifying Series, which comprises 16 professional events in 11 countries.

For the first time, the New Zealand Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia will feature as part of the Series when it is played at Millbrook in Queenstown from 31 March-3 April.

Three players have already booked their places through the Joburg Open, while the SMBC Singapore Open in January will be the next chance for players to qualify.

Four places will be on offer at the Mizuno Open in Japan and two places at the KOLON Korea Open while three spots have been allocated to both the Irish Open and Dutch Open on the DP World Tour, as will be the case in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.

Two places will be available at the RBC Canadian Open, while the last qualifying place will be confirmed at the Barbasol Championship.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at the R&A, said: “We have worked closely with our colleagues at the leading professional tours to agree an exciting schedule of events through which golfers can qualify for The 150th Open at St Andrews.

“There is a real desire among players to be part of this historic occasion at the home of golf and this will undoubtedly spur them on to secure a sought-after place in the Championship next year.”

Regional Qualifying events will take place at venues throughout Great Britain and Ireland on 20 June.

A minimum of 12 places will then be available at Final Qualifying events taking place at Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince’s and St Annes Old Links on 28 June.

A message from the Editor: