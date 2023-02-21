Thomas Pieters has been confirmed as a new LIV Golf recruit along with Brendan Steele and Danny Lee after the full team roster for breakaway circuit’s 2023 season was announced.

Thomas Pieters looked to a Ryder Cup contender until as recently as the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi last month. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images.

Pieters, the world No 35, will join forces with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch and Harold Varner III in the newly-branded RangeGoats team.

American Steele will have Phil Mickelson as his captain in a HyFlyers line up that also includes Cameron Tringale and James Piot while Kiwi Lee will be playing for the Iron Heads along with Kevin Na, Scott Vincent and Sihwan Kim.

The opening event of a 14-event LIV Golf League Championship starts on Friday at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico.

“In less than a year, LIV Golf has reinvigorated the professional game and laid the foundation for the sport’s future. In 2023, the LIV Golf League comes to life,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner.

“The most popular sports in the world are team sports, and our league format has already begun to build connections with new audiences around the globe.

“Major champions, current and future Hall of Famers, and up-and-coming stars are all committed to creating this new platform for world-class competition as the sport evolves for the next generation.”

Players who finished in the top 24 of last year’s individual standings (minimum four events played) secured spots in the 2023 LIV Golf League.

Additionally, winners of the 2022 Asian Tour Order of Merit and Asian Tour International Series Order of Merit qualified for a team position.