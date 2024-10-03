The Scottish golfer who needs 'big week' at Dunhill Links to keep DP World Tour card

Two Scots off to strong starts on low-scoring day in benign conditions for DP World Tour Pro-Am

Having been in the same position himself last season before saving his skin with a last throw of the dice, Scott Jamieson probably wouldn’t disagree that David Law’s effort was the most heartening among the Scottish contingent in the opening round of the $5 million Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Based on a score alone, it was Jamieson who actually took pride of place with a nine-under-par 63 on a low-scoring day at Kingsbarns, but the sight of Law, following an equally-impressive 64 at the same venue, on the leaderboard as well was certainly welcome at this particular stage in the DP World Tour season.

The Aberdonian, after all, came into this event sitting 141st in the Race to Dubai and the clock is starting to tick louder and louder in his bid to climb into the all-important top 114 on this occasion in order to hang on to a card for the main tour.

David Law plays his second shot on the 18th hole at Kingsbarns Golf Links on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

“I need to be really up front about it,” he admitted of his perilous position after signing for an eagle and seven birdies. “I'm aware of the situation that I'm in. I know that I need a big week. It's not just that I need a few good weeks; I need a big week.

“Luckily these events that we're playing now, they are big points. So this is a fantastic opportunity. Look, I'm trying my best. If it happens this week, it happens. If it doesn't, then I've got another three goes I think after. Yeah, I know exactly the situation I'm in and I know the golf I need to play.”

This performance was just what the doctor ordered for the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open winner. “I putted really well,” he added. “Holed a few good putts, and my iron play was solid, which was great. Actually cracked my driver yesterday on the Old Course. So I have not taken this new one on the course yet, but that behaved reasonably well, as well.”

On a day when South African Darren Fichardt set a hot pace with an 11-under-par 61 – his lowest competitive round for 23 years – at Kingsbarns, Jamieson was also chuffed with an opening salvo that contained an eagle and seven birdies. “Well, yeah, what's not to love?” said the Florida-based player with a smile. “You've got Scotland, the sun is out, no wind. It's pretty much the perfect day, isn't it?”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, pictured during their round together in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Sitting 84th in the Race to Dubai, his card is safe for next season and more of the same this week and he’ll be in with a chance of being involved in the new season-ending play-offs, with the top 70 getting into the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship then the top 50 teeing up in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

“I felt like the last month or so I've been playing a bit better than my results,” said Jamieson. “So you've just got to keep telling yourself that and you're moving in the right direction. I started the year well, so I would hate to not be in the last couple of events. Big push for the next few weeks, and then hopefully be there.”

As players took full advantage of benign conditions at all three courses, Kiwi Daniel Hillier, last year’s Betfred British Masters champion, posted a best-of-the-day nine-under 63 at St Andrews while Jon Rahm took pride of place at Carnoustie with a seven-under 65.

“I hit it well. Felt comfortable out there. But my putting was really good today,” declared the Spaniard, who is among 14 LIV Golf players in the field. “The amount of putts I made from 15 to 20 feet, it's more than the average for sure today – that's what it takes on a golf course like Carnoustie to post a score. Hopefully I can keep playing like this for the next few days.”

According to Dougie MacIntyre, Bob’s dad and the head greenkeeper at Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban, the greens at the Angus venue were “probably the best I’ve ever seen” and Rahm, on his return to the event after being an absentee since 2018, was also purring about them.

“So the last few days I’ve played at the Old Course, which gets a lot more traffic and, though the greens there are good, they are just not as good as these ones,” said the two-time major winner. “Coming here and seeing them roll at exactly the same pace, which is a great job, and they are brilliant – they are fantastic.

“It’s a joy to be out here playing golf today. I don’t think Carnoustie is ever going to get any more enjoyable weather-wise than today and with the setup.”

On a day when Mother Nature even seemed to give her approval to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Public Investment Fund chief Yasir Al Rumayyan playing together as talks continue to try and get the game’s best players back competing more again outside the majors, it was left to hugely successful businessman Johann Rupert to talk about how this week’s event is playing a part in that process.

“I think there has been a lot of misunderstandings about who did what and when,” said Rupert, the driving force behind the tournament. “But I have known Jay for a very long time and I have got to know his Excellency (Al-Rumayyan) as well and they both only have the best interests of golf at heart.

“I think if we keep on having days like today. Golf is supposed to be a maker of friends. Guy Kinnings (the DP World Tour CEO who watched the duo tee off along with his chairman Eric Nicoli) asked the one party if he wouldn’t mind playing with the other party and they both said ‘absolutely’.