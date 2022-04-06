The Scotsman Golf Show at Augusta: Waiting is almost over

In the third instalment of The Scotsman Golf Show from Augusta, golf correspondent Martin Dempster joins Mark Atkinson to discuss the latest on Tiger heading into the season’s opening major.

In the eyes of many, it would be a victory for Woods if he simply completed 72 holes over one of the demanding physical tests in the game in his first full-blown competitive appearance since almost losing his right leg in a car crash in Los Angeles.

But man himself sees it differently - he’s here to compete and feels he can win again at a venue where he already has lots of memorable moments.

In contrast, Rory McIlroy has yet to slip a Green Jacket over his shoulders. But will this be the year when he finally gets over the line here and completes that career grand slam?

The talking is almost over, but get in the Masters mood by hearing all the latest from Augusta National.