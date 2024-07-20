Golf correspondent Martin Dempster teeps up some Troon tidbits

Twelve months after living the dream by playing in all four rounds on his major debut in The Open, Michael Stewart was outside the ropes on this occasion.

He watched fellow Ayrshireman Jack McDonald tee up at Royal Troon at a time when he’s preparing to return to action himself after being hampered by injury since his Hoylake appearance.

Fearing surgery might be required, top sports physio Stuart Barton has worked his magic and Stewart is set for a run of events on the Challenge Tour, including the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar.

Michael Stewart pictured during last year's 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images.

Paul Lawrie’s sterling efforts when it comes to giving back to golf and trying to grow the game was recognised at one of the big annual events at The Open.

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his Claret Jug win at Carnoustie, the Aberdonian was awarded the Michael Williams Trophy for Outstanding Services to Golf at the Association of Golf Writers Dinner.

To put his honour into perspective, last year’s recipient was Tiger Woods while Jack Nicklaus and Seve Ballesteros also picked up the prize in the past.

Jackie Davidson, the bubbly director of golf development at The R&A, was excited to share some news during a chat at a BBQ event hosted by Scottish Golf at Troon Links.

She said that there had been a huge uptake in the number of people using Roblox, the virtual golf experience launched a few weeks ago by the St Andrews-based organisation in a bid to drive participation and awareness of the sport and The Open among younger audiences.

Responding to a survey, a healthy percentage of kids have indicated they’d be keen to take up golf at a time when the game is already booming, with initiatives like GolfSixes helping introduce a new generation of golfers.

This week marks the 40th anniversary of Seve Ballesteros enjoying the “happiest moment of my whole sporting life” as he punched the air in delight after landing the second of his three Open wins at St Andrews.

Not into golf writing by then, it was a real thrill for this correspondent to be sitting in the grandstands as a fan that day the great man’s name continues to live on in golf.

SEVE, a golf apparel collection, has just been launched by the Seve Ballesteros Foundation and his son, Javier, was at Royal Troon to show some of it off.

A train trip in South Ayrshire is a real treat for golf aficionados as a collection of top-class courses can be taken in on the journey to Royal Troon.

From my base in Ayr, I’ve enjoyed getting to see Prestwick St Nicholas and Prestwick, home of the first Open back in 1860, on the short journey to this week’s venue.