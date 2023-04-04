The Northern Irishman is out in the penultimate group in the opening round, setting out at 6.48pm UK time with Korean Tom Kim and American Sam Burns. Defending champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is in the group in front in an all-American group with Max Homa and amateur Sam Bennett. The last group of the day, meanwhile, features 2015 winner Jordan Spieth alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau.
At the other end of the draw, Sandy Lyle is in the third group of the day, teeing off at 1.24pm UK time with two of the LIV Golf players in the field – Jason Kokrak and Talor Gooch. Twenty years after becoming the first left-hander to win at the Georgia venue, Canadian Mike Weir will head out in the first group of the day at 1pm UK time with Kevin Na. Three-time champion Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, is out at 5.24pm with 2021 Genesis Scottish Open champion Min Woo Lee and American Tom Hoge.
The Masters tee times (BST)
1pm: Mike Weir, Kevin Na.
1.12pm: Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean (A).
1.24pm: Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch.
1.36pm: Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren.
1.48pm: Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen.
2pm: Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe.
2.12pm: Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell.
2.24pm: Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala.
2.36pm: Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters.
2.48pm: Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira.
3.06pm: Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley.
3.18pm: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele.
3.30pm: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama.
3.42pm: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young.
3.54pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im.
4.06pm: Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ.
4.18pm: Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter.
4.30pm: JT Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau.
4.42pm: Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr.
4.54pm: Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka.
5.12pm: Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee.
5.24pm: Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim.
5.36pm: Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox.
5.48pm: Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent.
6pm: Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton.
6.12pm: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose.
6.24pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris.
6.36pm: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett.
6.48pm: Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns.
7pm: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau.