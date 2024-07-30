‘Yeah, obviously the thought has crossed my mind at several points that it might be time to pack it in’

Texas-based James Ross took route 66 to victory as he pipped former Scotland team-mate Graeme Robertson in a thrilling finish to the Tartan Pro Tour’s Blairgowrie Masters presented by Alistair Brown International.

Ross, who played in a Palmer Cup at Walton Heath ten years ago that also featured Bryson DeChambeau, eagled the par-5 17th on the Lansdowne Course at the Perthshire venue to land his first win in four-and-a-half years.

Closing with a brilliant six-under-par salvo, the 34-year-old finished on ten under par, one ahead of recent Ladybank Masters winner Robertson, who saw a putt on the last to force a play-off cruelly lip out.

Texas-based James Ross shows off the trophy after winning the Blairgowrie Masters presented by Alistair Brown International. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

“It feels great,” admitted Ross, who played out of Royal Burgess as an amateur and still retains a strong connection with the Capital club, of a victory worth just over £4600. “I’ve been back in Scotland for six weeks or so and my wife, Meghan, and daughter, Sophie, were over for three of those weeks.

“It’s been really nice to play in these Tartan Pro Tour events. I’m based just north of Houston and play Monday qualifiers mainly on the APT Tour, which is a mini-tour in the States. But it doesn’t really get you anywhere in terms of progression. I’d obviously heard a lot about the Tartan Pro Tour and it made sense to play in a few when I was back over here.”

Ross, who started the final round four shots behind overnight leader Liam Duncan, made his move by picking up three birdies in the first six holes and mixed three more with two bogeys in the next ten holes. He trailed Robertson by a shot before making his timely eagle the penultimate hole.

“That was really nice,” he admitted. “I’ve been hitting my 3-wood really well recently and I just hammered one down the left side then hit a low draw with a 5-iron that ran up to about four feet.

“That was pretty cool, as was my dad coming out and watching the last seven or eight holes. One of the first holes he saw me I made a complete a*** of the par 3 14h and bogeyed it but, after that, I was solid.

“I checked the leaderboard when I came in and saw that Graeme was one or two behind and he’s been playing great golf. I played a lot with him when I was in the Scottish men’s team and I know how good he is and it sounds like his putt on the last lipped out. I was honestly expecting a play-off.”

Ross is heading back to Texas on Wednesday for his daughter’s fourth birthday, meaning he misses the Leven Links Classic, but he is returning to Scotland later in the year.

“I’ll be back here at the beginning of September to play in a few more of these and also have a crack at the DP World Tour Q-School,” he said, having given himself an outside chance of getting in the mix for two Challenge Tour up for grabs on Paul Lawrie’s circuit this season.

“I said to my folks and Meghan that I realistically had to win two or three of these events to have any chance because I think I’d missed four events already and I’m also going to miss the next one at Leven due to it being my daughter’s birthday.

“That wasn’t my focus at the start of the year, so this is all a bonus. If I play good golf, I guess it’s technically possible, but I guess it’s a longshot to try and get into the top two (with Robertson and Sam Locke well out in front in the points battle). I’ve enjoyed seeing guys I’ve not seen in a long time and it’s just nice to be back in Scotland.”

Ross recorded his maiden professional win on the now defunct PGA EuroPro Tour at Mannings Heath in 2019 before landing a first Scottish success of the new decade in the Cypresswood Open on the aforementioned APT Tour early in 2020.

“I’m 34, having been a pro for ten years,” he reflected. “I’m very fortunate to still be doing this. Yeah, obviously the thought has crossed my mind at several points that it might be time to pack it in.