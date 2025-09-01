There’s now less than a month to go until Europe take on America in the 2025 Ryder Cup , due to be played at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, from September 26-28.

Initially played between teams from the United States and Great Britain and Ireland, the first match took place in 1927 at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.

American dominance saw the team extended to include players from continental Europe from 1979 and, since then, the biennial competition has become one of the most eager-anticipated events in the golfing calendar by both players and fans.

In 2023 Team Europe triumphed by 16.5 point to 11.5 point in Italy so the Americans will be out for revenge this year.

Today (September 1) European captain Luke Donald revealed the six players he was picking to join the six who had already automatically qualified for the team.

They will face the already-announced USA team of Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

Here’s your Team Europe lineup in full - as they are announced.

1 . Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland Rory McIlroy qualified top of the Ryder Cup Points Table, with more than double the points of his closest rival. A Ryder Cup win would be the cherry on the cake of a season that saw him complete the career Grand Slam with a memorable Masters win. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Robert MacIntyre Robert MacIntyre has enjoyed his best ever season, qualifying second on the Ryder Cup Points Table. It included a second place at the US Open, with the Scot now in the world's top 10 golfers. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tommy Fleetwood One of the most popular players in the sport, Tommy Fleetwood qualified in third place in the points table in a season that finally saw him make his tournament breakthrough, winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup (and a cool $10 million in the process). | Getty Images Photo Sales