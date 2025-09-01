There’s now less than a month to go until Europe take on America in the 2025 Ryder Cup, due to be played at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, from September 26-28.
Initially played between teams from the United States and Great Britain and Ireland, the first match took place in 1927 at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.
American dominance saw the team extended to include players from continental Europe from 1979 and, since then, the biennial competition has become one of the most eager-anticipated events in the golfing calendar by both players and fans.
In 2023 Team Europe triumphed by 16.5 point to 11.5 point in Italy so the Americans will be out for revenge this year.
Today (September 1) European captain Luke Donald revealed the six players he was picking to join the six who had already automatically qualified for the team.
They will face the already-announced USA team of Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.
Here’s your Team Europe lineup in full - as they are announced.