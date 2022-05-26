Tartan trio have home hero Joost Luiten in sights in Dutch Open

On a day when Luiten delighted his compatriots in the crowd with a seven-under-par 65, Ewen Ferguson, Stephen Gallacher and David Law all carded 68s to sit in a tie for eighth.

The course in Cromvoirt was designed by Kyle Phillips, who also created the highly-acclaimed Kingsbarns Links and also Yas Links, which staged the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship earlier this year.

“I didn’t know that when I first played it and, when I was told, it made total sense,” said Ferguson of this week’s venue. “It’s good because I usually play well on this type of course.

Ewen Ferguson during the Dutch Open at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt. Picture: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images.

“I did all right in Abu Dhabi this year and I’ve done well in the Dunhill Links a couple of times. I feel quite at home on this course as it’s linky and feels Scottish.”

The Qatar Masters winner signed for six birdies to sit alongside Gallacher, who stiffed his second at the 18th for a closing eagle, and Law, who was bogey-free.

“I’m quite happy as it’s a really tough course,” added Ferguson. “I got it into my head that there were going be some bogeys but, knowing I am playing well enough, I could also give myself some chances with the putter.”

Luiten, a two-time winner of the event, holds a one-shot lead over Englishman Eddie Pepperell and Denmark's Rasmus Højgaard.

“It could have been better, but you know, I won’t be too picky!” said the leader. “I have been struggling a bit with my game, so it was great to see the score today and for some reason I just love playing in front of the home crowd.

“I got off to a fast start and I kept it going, seven under is a good day in these conditions.”

Grant Forrest shot a 70, one less than Richie Ramsay, while Connor Syme and Craig Howie had matching 71s.