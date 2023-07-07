Spaniard Nacho Elvira has a trio of Scots, including a former winner, breathing down his neck at the halfway stage of the Made in HimmerLand event in Denmark.

In easier conditions for the second round in Farsø following strong winds on Thursday, Elvira shot an eight-under-par 62 that was set up by six birdies on his opening seven holes to move into pole position.

The 36-year-old, who won the Cazoo Open in 2021, sits one ahead of overnight leader Bob MacIntyre, who has two of his compatriots, Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren, just two further back after they hurtled through the field on the back of matching 64s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warren won this event - it was called Made in Denmark at the time - in its inaugural staging in 2014. “Good memories, feelgood factor, always helps,” he admitted after signing for an effort that started with four birdies and contained seven in total.

Former winner Marc Warren stormed into contention at the halfway stage of the Made in HimmerLand event in Denmark. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

“Some of the signage up around the place, you see the year you’ve won, there are a few plaques around the place, so it’s really nice. It’s been mentioned a few times this week, so that always brings back good memories.”

The 40-year-old laughed when it was suggested that his promising start on this occasion was down to ‘Scottish-like’ conditions on Thursday afternoon in particular. “Got the usual kind of comments yesterday: ‘Scottish, you’ll be used to this’ and all of that but, to be honest, speaking for myself, I don’t think there are many more fair weather golfers than me,” he said.

“Conditions like that, you just have to grit your teeth and get on with it. It comes back to growing up in a bit of wind, you’ve got to move the ball about, high shots, low shots, left-to-right and stuff. I felt like I did that well yesterday and today so hopefully continue that over the weekend.”

MacIntyre still had his nose in front after going out in three-under on the back nine before having to settle for a 68 to add to an opening 64. “It was solid,” said the Oban man, who finished second in this event in 2019. “Really good opening nine. Putted it nicely but the putter just went a wee bit cold on the back nine but, all-in-all, it was solid after yesterday’s round to come out and shoot a reasonable number. It’s all positive.”

Bob MacIntyre lines up a putt in the second round of the Made in HimmerLand event at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Denmark. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Relishing this sort of challenge, Ramsay signed for seven birdies and one bogey. “Yesterday set me up really well,” he said. “Level par on a normal day in Denmark wouldn’t be that great, but it was really tough yesterday. As windy as it could get without the balls moving on the greens.

“Today, slightly lighter breeze, same direction, getting used to the course a little bit more, played very well, missed one fairway by a yard, so that set me up well off the tee. Made a few putts and that helps.”

Elvira sits 179th in this season’s Race to Dubai after only making five cuts in 17 starts. “This game takes a lot from you, especially mentally,” he said. “It’s been a tough season. Many things have been happening in my life, but I really feel like things are turning around. Today is a really good day and I’m pleased with where I’m at.”