Tartan Tour prize fund in 2020 will be over £400,000

Two big title sponsorships have been confirmed in the unveiling of the 2020 Tartan Tour schedule.

The Brewdog Northern Open will take place over the Old Course at Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth from 3-5 June, with the prize fund set to be in the region of £25,000.

Paul Lawrie, who helped set up that deal, has confirmed his participation while a strong field is also guaranteed for the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship, which will take place from 1-4 September at a venue to be confirmed.

Shona Malcolm, The PGA’s Regional Manager for Scotland, said: “The schedule this year is aimed at delivering a variety of playing opportunities for all PGA members in Scotland.

“The introduction of new sponsors for the top pro-only events is a welcome boost and will take the prize fund to over £400,000.

“In addition, the variety of pro-ams covering the length and breadth of the country will allow the top order of merit players and PGA Professionals from more local areas to compete in the same events.”

Also counting in the Order of Merit title race again will be the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open qualifier on 4-5 July at Longniddry, where four spots will be up for grabs in the event’s second visit to The Renaissance Club.

Other Order of Merit events include two long-running tournaments - the Deer Park Masters on 4-5 August and the Kerr Investments Pro-Am at Dumfries & Galloway on 22-23 August.

Stirling and Balmore are both staging 36-hole Order of Merit Challenges, while other notable events on the fixture list include the Highland Golf Links tournament sponsored by Tomatin, an established event at Castle Stuart, Nairn and Royal Dornoch.

The Aberdeen Golf Links tournament will held for the second year running at Royal Aberdeen, Cruden Bay and Trump International.