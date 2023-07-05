Craigielaw became just the fifth club to win the County Cup - the oldest team tournament in golf - three years in a row.

Craigielaw's winning team in the County Cup pictured with Martin Hay, captain of host club Kilspindie.

After title triumphs at Gullane and Longniddry, the hat-trick was completed in the East Lothian event at Kilspindie with a win over Tantallon in a tightly-fought final.

In the top match, Ross Colquhoun and Craig Davidson finished 1 up against Duncan Searle and Neil Orr, with Davidson missing a good chance on the 18th to make it 2 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was never more than one hole in it in the second match, which saw Tantallon pair Joe Lockie and Michael Davidson birdie the 17th and 18th after driving both greens to go from one down against Kenny Glen and Marc Reid to one up.

Mortonhall's Karen Ferguson-Snedden shows of the Scottish Senior Women's Open Trophy after her victory at Aboyne. Picture: Scottish Golf.

Both matches shared the first extra hole before Tantallon’s back pairing drove OB on the second hole.

Craigielaw joined Bass Rock (1879-1882), Dirleton Castle (1906-1908 and 1961-1963), Gullane (1954-1960) and Royal Musselburgh (1981-1983) in landing the title three times in a row or more.

Karen Ferguson-Snedden is ‘Super Senior’

Mortonhall’s Karen Ferguson-Snedden is the Scottish Senior Women’s Open champion for the third year in a row.

Stuart McLaren landed his second win of the season on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour with a strong performance at Schloss Roxburghe.

She completed the notable hat-trick with a 2&1 win over Lanark’s Ruth Hunter in the final at the end of a four-day event at Aboyne.

Ferguson-Snedden landed her first win in the Scottish Golf tournament at Aberdour in 2021 before adding a Stranraer success last year.

“I’m struggling to find the planet with my driver, so I’m having to rely on my approach play a lot,” said a surprised champion on this occasion.

“Didn’t putt great on the qualifying either but found something in my putting for the match play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Allison (Dumfries and County) was the Handicap Match Play winner.

Sabrina Wong hailed as ‘star of the future’

Sabrina Wong has been tipped as a “star of the future” after recording an eye-catching win in The Foundations Trophy at Blairgowrie.

Wong, who plays at Playsport Golf in East Kilbride, carded scores of 70-75-68-77 for a four-under total and an eight-shot victory.

In a strong field, Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) finished second, with Royal Troon’s Freya Russell five shots further back in third.

The boys’ trophy was lifted by Bothwell Castle’s Brodie Cunningham as he backed up a recent success in the Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters at Strathmore.

Cunningham shot rounds of 72-73-67-73 for three-under total, winning by a shot from Cruden Bay’s Koby Buchan, who closed with a 67. Alexander Farmer (Kilmacolm) was a shot further back, with Cameron Mukherjee (Gullane) finishing fourth on level par.

Dalmahoy delight for Roslyn Lake and Michael Redpath

Roslyn Lake (Carnwath) and Michael Redpath (Gogarburn) came out on top in the sixth regional qualifying event in Scottish Golf’s Medals Final Series at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club.

On a sunny but very windy day at the Kirknewton venue, Lake topped the women’s leaderboard with three-under net effort while Redpath won the men’s event by going one better.

Stuart McLaren wins again on Get Back to Golf Tour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart McLaren recorded his second win of the season on Aan Tait’s GolfBreaks Get Back to Golf Tour after producing a strong effort at Schloss Roxburghe.

McLaren, who is based at The Renaissance Club, shot a five-under–par 67 at the Kelso venue to win by two shots from Cawder’s Jamie Savage.