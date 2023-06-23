A new funding support programme has created ‘Team Carnoustie’, which aims to give talented amateurs who play their golf in the Angus town every chance possible to fulfil their potential.

The first recipients of Carnoustie Golf Links High Performing Amateurs Funding Supportare , from left, Daniel Elder; Rory Bain; Claire Penman; George Finlay; and Scott Mann.

Funded by Carnoustie Golf Links, the programme will see ‘Team Carnoustie’ initially comprise of Scott Mann, Daniel Elder, George Finlay, Rory Bain and Claire Penman.

The quintet will access up to £1,200 in golf-related expenses, including team-branded clothing from Adidas Golf, balls and gloves from TaylorMade and coaching and guidance from The PGA Golf Development Team at Carnoustie Golf Links.

Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links said: “We’re delighted to offer this exciting and unique programme, giving the Links’ elite amateur golfers the chance to further develop their game and skills by reducing the burden of the finances associated with this.

Cowglen stalwart and serving Glasgow Golf Union president Stephen Machin passed away suddenly. Picture: Glasgow Golf Union

“We value golf development and within our wonderful community of season-ticket holders there are many exceptional golfers. We want to show our commitment to their development on a personal level.”

Cowglen stalwart Stephen Machin dies suddenly

The Scottish game has been saddened once again by the sudden death of Stephen Machin, a fine player and also the serving president of Glasgow Golf Union.

Machin was best known for being a member at Cowglen at a time when the club produced a Amateur champion in Stephen Dundas and a real character in Les McLauchlin.

Crow Wood's Ian Graham won the sixth event on this season's Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour with a six-under 64 at Alyth. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

The trio all flew the Cowglen flag with pride, with Machin also becoming a member of both Glasgow Golf Club and Royal Troon.

He joined the Glasgow Golf Union Executive in 2008 as Cowglen’s representative before becoming A team manager and then taking over the presidency last October.

He was a two-time Glasgow Golf Union Stroke-Play champion and also landed the Match-Play title in 1987. “He will be sadly missed by all who knew him,” said a post on the Glasgow Golf Union website.

More players qualify in PING Scottish Open Series

The third event in the PING Scottish Open Series at Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society saw Neil Wright (Fereneze), Thomas McGonigle (Bearsden) and Jimmy Allan (Taynuilt) qualify for the Grand Final at Dundonald Links in August.

Wright birdied both the ninth and 17th hole to finish on three-under with a nett score of 68 alongside McGonigle.

Allan carded af 69 as Leslie Boswell, the 2022 Series champion, was pipped for a spot in the finale despite a birdie on the ninth for a nett 70,

The next qualifier is at East Kilbride on 3 July before visits then follow to Portlethen (9 July), Tain (3 August) and Dundonald Links (23 August).

Great scoring in latest Get Back to Golf Tour events

The latest tournaments on Alan Tait’s Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour produced some great scoring at both Murrayshall and Alyth.

In the fifth event on this season’s circuit, pros Rob Paterson (Kilspindie) and Benjamin Henderson (McKnight Associates) carded matching eight-under-par 65s to share top spot at Murrayshall, where Carnoustie’s Will Porter finished third on 67.

And, in the next event at Alyth, Crow Wood professional Ian Graham produced an equally-impressive with his winning total of six-under-par 64, finishing two shots ahead of four players, including Battle Trophy winner Jack McDonald.