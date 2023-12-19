Heather MacRae is excited about her new role for FirstPoint USA, the world's leading sports scholarship agency. Picture: First Point USA

Heather MacRae is hoping to use her vast experience of both amateur and professional golf to help the next generation of talented young golfers find success across the Atlantic after joining FirstPoint USA’s golf team.

The former British Ladies Stroke-Play champion and two-time winner on the LET Access Tour is taking a step back from playing after ten years to oversee FirstPoint’s growing roster of prospective student-athlete golfers.

“It feels like the right time to make the transition out of tour golf,” said MacRae, who will be teaming up with Callum Macaulay, a member of Scotland’s winning Eisenhower Trophy team in 2008 before also playing for a spell in the paid ranks.

“The past season was the first time where playing tournament golf felt a bit of strain, but I knew I wanted to stay connected to golf and the opportunity to work in a different capacity helping young golfers is something I am relishing.”

The Scot won the individual NJCAA National Championship in 2003 during a spell at McLennan Junior College in Texas before also making her mark following a transfer to San Diego State University.

She added: “When I was coming through the college golf recruitment process, I didn’t have the knowledge to really make an informed decision, so I am looking forward to helping players and their families by passing on my own insight and experience, with FirstPoint’s fantastic network behind me.”

Macaulay described MacRae as a “terrific addition” to the FirstPoint team and is excited about how “young golfing prospects will benefit from her insights and experience”.

Mukherjee storms to five-shot success in Abu Dhabi

Gullane’s Sam Mukherjee pulled off the biggest win of his career by landing a five-shot success in the Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship.

The teenager followed opening rounds of 73 and 70 at Saadiyat Beach with a brilliant bogey-free closing 66 in windy conditions for a seven-under-par total.

He won comfortably from Thomas Schmidt, a highly-rated German player who is at Arkansas State, after enjoying a seven-shot swing in the final circuit.

“It’s great to get another win under my belt and I’m really looking forward to playing in the Challenge Tour event here in April,” said Mukherjee of securing that opportunity.

His twin brother and 2022 Scottish Amateur champion Ollie finished joint-fourth while the duo’s younger brother Cameron also made the top ten. “It’ll be a great Christmas with this trophy on the table,” added Sam.

Bid to erect Old Tom Morris statue in St Andrews gets go ahead

The Old Tom Statue Project Group has received the green light from the St Andrews Links Trust to place a statue on the Scores to celebrate the life of Old Tom Morris.

Scottish sculptor David Annand will create the statue. His previous work includes the statue of golfing pioneer Dr John Rattray that was erected at Leith Links. “It will be the opportunity of a lifetime to create this historic statue,” said Annand.

The statue will be funded through private donations, local charities and, such is the affection for Old Tom Morris, golfers from around the globe.

Dickson delighted with new Underpin role

Edinburgh-based Scott Dickson, a well-known figure from the whisky industry, has been appointed to head the Scottish arm of Underpin, a company dedicated to providing golf mental performance coaching to elite amateur and professional golfers.

“It’s a real honour to be launching Underpin in Scotland, having been involved in the golf industry for the last seven years and seen the amazing growth trajectory the business has been on, especially in the last 12 months,” said Dickson, who held positions at Maxxium UK and Highland Spring through to leading sponsorships and partnerships for the Loch Lomond Group.

“I share the company’s vision and firmly believe in the importance of having the right mental approach to the game, especially for those players competing at the elite level.

Dickson will be supported in Scotland by Underpin founder and head mental performance coach Greg Robertson, who will focus on growing the company’s portfolio of golfing clients north of the border. “Although we have an international portfolio of players benefitting from our mental performance coaching, we are also excited to be working increasingly with the next generation of golf stars across Scotland,” he said.

Cliffe clocks up 40 years as PGA Professional

Cliffe Jones has been honoured for clocking up 40 years as a member of The Professional Golfers’ Association.

The long-serving Glencorse professional was presented with a certificate on behalf of The PGA by BBC Scotland sports reporter Brian McLauchlin at the Milton Bridge club on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Jones cut his golfing teeth at Vale of Leven before Cardross, where he played a lot as a youngster alongside legendary Scottish amateur Charlie Green. He had a short spell at Glenbervie before moving to Glencorse, where he’s become one of the longest-serving PGA pros in Scotland.

Moir honour by University of St Andrews

Gordon Moir, the former director of greenkeeping at St Andrews Links Trust, was awarded the University Medal at the University of St Andrews final Winter Graduation ceremony of 2023.

Moir led the greenkeeping department at the Home of Golf through three Open Championships, two Women's Opens, a Senior Open, a Curtis Cup and several Dunhill Links Championships.