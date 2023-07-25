Elgin’s Billy Devine is the new Scottish Boys’ champion after finding his form at just the right time in an event dominated by players from the north of the country at Lanark.

Elgin's Billy Devine shows off the trophy after winning the Scottish Boys' Championship at Lanark. Picture: Scottish Golf

In the 36-hole stroke-play qualifying, Devine finished second behind Kilmacolm’s Andrew Farmer, who shot rounds of 70-67 for a third-under-par total.

Admitting he’d found himself having to “dig deep” in every game he then faced in the match-play phase, it was job done for Devine as he beat defending champion Fraser Laird by one hole in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I could never have dreamt of winning something like this, so it’s really great and a proper confidence boost,” said the new champion. “I’ve struggled a little bit this season - it’s been up and down. But I kept a positive mindset going in all my games.”

New Scottish Girls' champion Evie McCallum (Dunfermline) and net winner Ellie Bent (Gullane) show off their trophies at Cardrona. Picture: Scottish Golf

Dunfermline’s Evie McCallum proved a huge point to herself by winning the Scottish Girls’ Championship at Cardrona near Peebles.

She carded two 75s to come out on top in the stroke-play qualifying, progressing to the match-play phase along with Freya Russell (Royal Troon), English-based Scot Sofia McGhie and Australian Sheridan Clancy.

In the semi-finals McCallum beat McGhie 2&1 while Clancy scraped past Russell on the final hole before McCallum claimed the title with a 2&1 triumph over Clancy in the final.

“It feels amazing,” said McCallum of her success. “My first competition ever was here and I placed second last. So, when I heard that this event was being played here, I really wanted to win it and just prove to myself that I could do it because I’ve worked really hard and I knew that I had it in me (to win).”

Graeme Robertson, pictured playing in the 151st Open, won the latest event on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour. Picture: Tom Russo.

Graeme Robertson warmed up for his dream appearance in the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool by winning the latest event on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour.

Held at Leven Links, it saw Robertson card a seven-under-par 64 to win by a shot from Kilspindie’s Rob Paterson, with Greg Dalziel (Airdrie) a shot further back in third.

The ninth is now underway at Irvine, tour founder Alan Tait’s home club, and runs until Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gullane’s Cameron Mukherjee came close to landing one of the top junior titles in the UK after producing a last-day charge at Hunstanton in Norfolk.

The 15-year-old closed with a 65 in the English Boys’ Under-16s Championship, holing out from 144 yards with a 9-iron for a sensational last-hole eagle.

Finishing with a 12-under-par total, he got himself into a play-off, but the McGregor Trophy ended up in the hands of rising English star Kris Kim.

A

Ralston’s Scott McDonald won the fourth qualifier in the 2023 PING Scottish Open Series at East Kilbride.

McDonald secured his spot in next month’s Grand Final at Dundonald Links by carding a net 64, pipping host club member James McCaig by a shot.

Helensburgh’s Jamie Campbell finished third on 66, followed by Gillian Morrison from Clober on 68.

Cameron House has announced the launch of a new open-to-all competition, scheduled to take place on 13 August to celebrate the resort’s 200th anniversary.