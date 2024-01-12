Golf correspondent Martin Dempster’s latest round up of grass-roots Scottish golf stories

Lesley Barnard shows off her PGA National Employee of the Year Award. Picture: PGA in Scotland

Lesley Bernard, a popular figure in her role with the PGA in Scotland, has won the PGA National Employee of the Year for 2023.

Bernard started with the PGA in 1988 and has worked under a number of regional managers, the current incumbent being David Longmuir.

She said: “During my time I have been involved in almost all aspects of the business and have had some wonderful colleagues along the way.

“I was very surprised and proud to win as this was the first time someone in the region has won an award and it was voted for by my colleagues.

“I have always enjoyed meeting and supporting our dedicated members and look forward to working once again with the PGA in Scotland team for the 2024 season.”

Scottish clubs in frame for BIGGA Award

Two Scottish Scottish golf clubs are in the running for a coveted award in the greenkeeping industry.

Paisley and Porthlethen have made the list of nominations along with Walton Heath for the Championship Greenkeeping Performance of the Year sponsored by Bernhard and Company in the 2023 British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) Awards.

Paisley, where the course manager is Jonathan Caldwell, has been recognised for hosting the Scottish Men’s Area Team Championship Finals in September while Portlethen head greenkeeper Neil Sadler and his team caught the eye for hosting the Scottish Boys Under-16s Open in July.

The winner will be announced later this month during the BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME) in Harrogate.

McNally is new head pro at Swanston

Cathy Panton-Lewis will captain Great Britain & Ireland in this year's Women's PGA Cup in Oregon. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie/Getty Images.

Mike McNally has been appointed as the new Head Professional at Swanston Golf Club on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Originally from Newcastle, McNally went to the University of Stirling, where he played a big role, serving as team captain, secretary and president, in the re-establishment of the University Golf Club,

After a spell in Australia, he managed the pro shop at Wearside Golf Club before moving to Edinburgh in 2016 to join the team at Murrayfield.

During his PGA training, he was recognised as a two-time PGA in Scotland Assistant of the Year and takes on his new role after a spell working alongside renowned coach Peter Arnott based at Swanston Academy.

Bill Bunton passes away

Bill Bunton, who was part of a group of talented Scottish golfers in the late 1950s through the 1960s, has passed away.

Bunton cut his golfing teeth at Haggs Castle in Glasgow before joining Old Ranfurly in Bridge of Weir.

In his early 20s, he was a member of a six-man Scottish team - it also included Alan Bussell, George Will, Campbell Craig, Angus Grossart and Alex Mckay - that had the opportunity to play an inaugural match against American counterparts.

“He gave his golf 100 per cent and was recognised as a popular and extremely competitive member of the amateur golfing circuit in Scotland,” said brother Len.

Sam Bunton, Bill and Len’s father, was founder of the British Youths Championship, launching it in 1954 before it was subsequently taken over by The R&A.

GB&I captaincy for Cathy Panton-Lewis

Scot Cathy Panton-Lewis has been selected to captain the Great Britain & Ireland team for this year’s Women’s PGA Cup in Oregon.

“It was a great surprise when I got the phone call,” said Panton-Lewis, daughter of John Panton, one of Scottish golf’s legendary figures and one of the founding members of the Ladies European Tour.

“I have no doubt that we’ll have some quite formidable opponents but we’ve certainly got some exceptional players too, so it will be an exciting competition.”