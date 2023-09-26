Four LIV Golf players, including triple rebel circuit winner Talor Gooch, are in the field for next week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

American Talor Gooch in action during the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms. Picture: Quinn Harris/Getty Images.

The odd eyebrow has been raised by Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Peter Uihlein and Laurie Canter all being in the line up for the $5 million DP World Tour event, which takes place at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

The situation has rarely arisen since the DP World Tour won a landmark arbitration case against LIV Golf players earlier this year.

But, in addition to the quartet having no outstanding sanctions unlike Sergio Garcia, for instance, they are heading to Angus and Fife at the behest of Johann Rupert, the driving force behind the popular pro am.

A DP World Tour spokesperson told The Scotsman: “The players are non-members and playing on sponsors’ invites. They also have no outstanding sanctions.”

Former Open champion Oosthuizen, a close friend of fellow South African Rupert, has been a loyal supporter of the event, having made 13 appearances in it since 2004 and recording his third top-ten finish 12 months ago.

American Uihlein, meanwhile, came close to shooting the DP World Tour’s first 59 in the tournament when he carded a 12-under-par 60 ay Kingsbarns in 2013.

Gooch, who became the first three-time LIV Golf winner when he recorded a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau at Valderrama in July, made his Dunhill debut in last year’s event, won by Kiwi Ryan Fox.

Canter, who also played on that occasion, has retained his DP World Tour membership after coughing up his fines and serving a suspension.

The Englishman had been playing for Majesticks alongside Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson as a substitute for Sam Horsfield before his return to action in Chicago last week.

As a result of that, Canter played in last week’s Cazoo Open de France, having also teed up in the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland in August.

