Swede success for Linn Grant with historic first female win on DP World Tour

Swede Linn Grant poses with the trophy after winning the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika at Halmstad Golf Club. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

The 22-year-old, already a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour this season, held a two-shot lead heading into the final round at Halmstad Golf Club and never came close to wobbling.

In an event hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson involving men and women playing over the same course for one prize fund, Grant birdied five of the opening six holes on her way to a brilliant bogey-free 64.

She ended the week on 24-under-par, nine clear of both Stenson (70) and Marc Warren as the Scot resdiscovered his form with a closing 65 that saw him storm home in five-under.

Linn Grant celebrates on the 18th green after holing the winning putt with her boyfriend and caddie Pontus Samuelsson. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

The week well and truly belonged to Grant, though, as she left the men trailing in her wake and women, too, with her nearest female challenger - England’s Gabriella Cowley - finishing 14 shots behind.

"It's huge,” said Grant of becoming a history-maker in the game. “Just playing at home and having the crowds here, my family by my side, boyfriend on the bag - it's crazy and I'm proud of myself.

"I just hope that people recognise women's golf, more sponsors go to the LET and hopefully this pumps up the women's game a little bit more.”

In its inaugural staging last year, the event had been won by Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell, but Grant, who looks as though she’s set to become Swedish golf’s next superstar, quickly levelled the scores up.

"For sure - the most important thing!” she replied to being asked if she’d set out with that aim in mind, having underlined her talent by winning both the Joburg Ladies Open and Belgian Ladies Open this year.