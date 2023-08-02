Gemma Dryburgh, a fan when she ran onto the 18th green at Gleneagles to celebrate Suzann Pettersen’s winning putt in the 2019 Solheim Cup, is firmly in the frame for one of the Norwegian’s picks for next month’s match in Spain.

Suzann Pettersen celebrates after holing the winning putt for Europe in the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images.

Speaking at Dundonald Links during a visit to the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open to give contenders for the European team a pep talk, Pettersen said Dryburgh would be a “great asset” for her side against the Americans at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

Dryburgh, who recorded her maiden win on the LPGA Tour in the Toto Japan Classic last November, is just outside one of six automatic spots up for grabs through the Rolex world rankings after breaking into the top 50 for the first time following her top-ten finish in last week’s Evian Championship in France.

“Gemma has been a very consistent player,” said Pettersen, who took over the reins as European captain after Catriona Matthew created history with her back-to-back wins in that match at Gleneagles then Inverness Club in Ohio in 2021. “She’s had a great 12 months. She’s really elevated her game since winning towards the end of last year.

“It’s no surprise as she has great strengths throughout the game and she’s a great putter. I’ve told her that she doesn’t have to prove anything to me. She just needs to go and play her game and let the golf do the talking. She would be a great asset to the team as well with her bubbly personality.”

In addition to the six spots on offer through the Rolex world rankings, two other places will be filled from the LET’s Solheim Cup points lists. The remaining four will be captain’s picks, which will be announced on 22 August, and Pettersen is looking for a big final push from the main contenders over the next three weeks, a run which includes the final major of the season, the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath next week.

“I could just look at stats, results and scorecards,” said the nine-time Solheim Cup player. “But you need 12 players with a team dynamict. It would be great to just pick four players purely on form but, at this point in time, there’s not four players who are sticking their heads out. So I would love to see someone do something over the next three weeks.

“I’ve talked to a lot of past captains and team coaches. They all say ‘follow your guy’ but you can’t just do that. European golf has never looked stronger, so it’s a good problem to have, though I don’t see it as a problem.”

Tickled to hear what the European captain had to say about her on the eve of the $2 million Freed Group Scottish Women’s Open, Dryburgh is determined to add to her 2014 Curtis Cup appearance by becoming just the seventh Scot to play in a Solheim Cup.

The 30-year-old said: “I remember watching Solheim growing up and I went to the one in Gleneagles when she [Pettersen] had that famous putt, and I was there on the 18th green watching that.