Stuart Wilson stays on as GB&I men's team captain in 2022

Stuart Wilson captained GB&I in this year's Walker Cup and has now retained the role for the St Andrews Trophy in 2022. Picture: R&A/Getty Images

The match against the Continent of Europe will be played in Slovakia on 21-22 July.

The former Amateur champion was appointed to captain the GB&I side in the 2020 St Andrews Trophy before it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He’s now been given the chance again after impressing as captain in a narrow Walker Cup defeat at Seminole in Florida earlier this year.

“I am very pleased to return as the captain of the men’s Great Britain and Ireland team,” said Wilson.

“The Walker Cup was a fantastic experience; it taught me a lot which I plan to put into action with the team at the St Andrews Trophy next year.”

The R&A has also retained Elaine Ratcliffe as the GB&I women’s team captain for next year’s Curtis Cup while Janet Melville retains her role as skipper for the Junior Vagliano Trophy.

Ratcliffe returns as captain at Merion next June after also fulfilling the role for this year’s Curtis Cup at Conwy.

“I was so privileged to lead the girls this year,” she said. “They played impressive golf and showed just how much this match meant to them.”

The three appointments were welcomed by Phil Anderton, the R&A’s chief development officer, who said: “We are delighted to re-appoint Elaine Ratcliffe, Janet Melville and Stuart Wilson.

“It is wonderful that they continue to embrace these roles, as they are inspiring mentors who bring a great deal of knowledge and passion to the teams.”

