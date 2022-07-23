Stuart Wilson 'delighted' as GB&I secure St Andrews Trophy triumph

Wilson’s side secured the prize with a hard-earned 14.5-10.5 victory over the Continent of Europe after two hard-fought days at Penati Golf Resort in Slovakia.

Having opened up an 8–4 lead at Penati Golf Resort thanks to a number of crucial wins on the 18th hole on day one, GB&I built on their advantage after three further foursomes triumphs.

The Continent of Europe launched a valiant singles comeback in the final session, winning five matches.

Captain of Great Britain & Ireland, Stuart Wilson, and his team pose after winning the St Andrews Trophy. Picture: The R&A

But it was Scott who sealed success for the visiting team that included English duo Sam Bairstow and Barclay Brown, who both competed in The 150th Open at St Andrews.

“I didn’t know I was going to have the clinching point but it’s really good to get the one that got us over the line,” said Scott, the younger brother of Walker Cup player Sandy.

“This is my first GB&I team event so it’s an honour to play – to win is even better. It’s a great feeling and good to win with these lads.”

“It was the first time the St Andrews Trophy has been staged since the Continent of Europe triumphed 15.5–9.5 in 2018.

GB&I retained the trophy after a draw in 2016, following their win in 2014, meaning they have lost only one of the last four meetings.