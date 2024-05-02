Edinburgh golfer to raise money from his birdies and bogeys on Paul Lawrie’s Scottish circuit

Stuart McLaren, an Edinburgh professional golfer who is based at Bruntsfield Links, is set to tee up a refreshing reminder of the sport’s ability to support good causes outside the game.

On this season’s Tartan Pro Tour, which starts in a fortnight’s time, McLaren will be donating £2 for every birdie and £5 for every eagle to St Columba’s Hospice Care in Edinburgh after seeing both his grandfather and mother spend their final days there.

“Hopefully the putts will drop as this incentive is all about giving back and raising as much money as we can for the hospice - it’s the least I can do after the support they gave me,” said McLaren, who worked for Royal London in Edinburgh before deciding to give it a go in professional golf in 2021.

Edinburgh-based professional golfer Stuart McLaren is pictured with Jackie Stone, the St Columba's Hospice CEO, to mark the new partnership.

McLaren’s grandfather, also Stuart, introduced him to golf when he was just six. Losing him to cancer in 2011 was a devastating blow, as was his mother, Pauline, also being claimed by cancer the following year.

“It means a lot for me to be able to announce the partnership as my grandfather and mother both spent their last weeks in the St Columba’s Hospice Care and I have seen and benefited first hand from the amazing support the hospice and its staff offer during some of the hardest times in people’s lives,” added McLaren.

“I’m asking people to join me on the journey this season and support the incentive as well. 100 per cent of the money raised goes to the hospice and all donations will be directly through my JustGiving page. In addition to the fund-raiser I’m doing this season, we’re also hosting a Golf Day at Bruntsfield Links, my home club, next year where we will look to raise more funds.”

McLaren put his golf on hold when, just 20 at the time, his father, Brian, died in 2014 to allow him to care for his sister, Kirsty, who was just 16. After returning to the game, he won three times on the Scottish amateur circuit – the North East District Open in 2017 and both the East of Scotland Open and South East District Open in 2019 - and is now working hard in a bid to make headway in the paid ranks.

“We’re very excited to be starting this partnership with Stuart,” said Jon Heggie, St Columba’s Hospice Care director of income generation. “He knows first hand about the work we do here at the Hospice, and how important our fundraising activities are. Stuart has already brought some great ideas to the table, which we look forward to developing in the coming year. We wish Stuart all the best for his upcoming competitions, everyone at the Hospice will be rooting for him.”

The 2024 Tartan Pro Tour starts with the Montrose Links Masters on 14 May and is followed by 11 more regular 54-hole events before the campaign concludes with the £30,000 Trump International Tour Championship in October.