Stuart Clayton rejoins Scottish Golf as director of coaching

Stuart Clayton has rejoined Scottish Golf in a leadership role, having been appointed as director of pathways and coaching. Picture: Scottish Golf

In a double appointment, former Welsh girls’ champion Rachel Knight has also joined Scottish Golf as performance programme manager.

Clayton, who hails from the north-east of England, succeeded Steve Paulding before leaving in April 2018 to head up the training and certification programme for the David Leadbetter Golf Academies worldwide.

Before joining Scottish Golf, he worked for five years at the IMG David Leadbetter Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Rachel Knight has joined Scottish Golf as performance programme manager. Picture: Scottish Golf

Clayton’s return to a leadership role with Scottish Golf comes on the back of him having been involved in the women’s and girl’s squads as performance coach.

“I can't wait to get started in the new role to help develop and enhance the environment and opportunity for all golfers in Scotland, ” said Clayton.

“The vision that Scottish Golf has for the future is something I am proud to be part of and I look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure that there is a fantastic pathway for golf for all.”

Clayton has mentored and trained over 75 coaches around the world, helping them refine their own coaching skills and helping federations develop their education and training programmes.

“To have someone of Stuart’s calibre and experience coming into this newly-created role is a real bonus,” said chief operating officer Karin Sharp.

“The role deliberately extends beyond the performance programme, and as such, Stuart will have the opportunity to engage with the wider membership – and other key stakeholders – to develop a more cohesive pathway and increase opportunities for all ages and abilities to engage in the great game of golf in Scotland.”

Knight, who hails from Cardiff, graduated from Nova Southeastern University in Florida with a degree in psychology before doing her PGA training at The Vale resort in south Wales,

She moved to Scotland to take up a position as an operational specialist with St Andrews Links, subsequently taking on the role of coordinator for St Andrews Links Junior Golf Association (SALJGA).

“I am delighted to join the Scottish Golf team,” said Knight. “The vision and dedication that the team has inspires me to help develop winning golfers through implementing a world-class performance programme.”