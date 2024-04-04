Mouth-watering clash at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen is taking place on Monday

Strong teams named for Paul Lawrie's match between amateurs and pros
Two strong teams will lock horns at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen on Monday in a match between Scottish professionals and amateurs that has been teed up by Paul Lawrie.
Bad weather wiped out the 1999 Open champion’s bid to stage such a clash at the same venue 12 months ago but, through the Paul Lawrie Foundation, he is giving it another go.
Lawrie will be the non-playing captain of Team Paul Lawrie while Spencer Henderson, Scottish Golf’s men’s performance coach, is his counterpart in Team Scottish Golf.
Michael Stewart, who played in all four rounds in last year’s 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, is one of the players in Lawrie’s line up, as is Daniel Young, who had made a strong start to his 2024 Challenge Tour campaign.
Three-time Challenge Tour winner Liam Johnston and 2018 Open Silver Medal winner Sam Locke are also playing for the pros, with Kieran Cantley, John Henry, Danny Kay and Sean Lawrie completing that team.
South African Amateur champion Gregor Graham spearheads Team Scottish Golf and is set to be joined by his younger brother, Connor, as he makes his competitive return after being sidelined with a wrist issue.
Jack McDonald and James Morgan, who finished first and second respectively in last year’s Scottish Order of Merit, are also representing the amateurs along with Matthew Wilson, Scott Spark, Andrew Davidson and 2021 Scottish champion Angus Carrick.
The format for the match - it’s the first time something like this has taken place in Scotland since the bunkered Matchplay Challenge was held in 2004 and 2007 - is foursomes in the morning followed by singles in the afternoon.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.