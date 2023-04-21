Jasmine Mackintosh and Lorna McClymont both harnessed a testing wind at Troon to figure prominently on the leaderboard in the opening round of the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open.

Murcar Links player Jasmine Mackintosh in action during the opening day of the Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open in Troon. Picture: Scottish Golf.

On a day when gusts of around 25 mph sent scores soaring on the par-72 Portland course, Murcar Links member Mackintosh carded a splendid 69 while Milngavie’s McClymont also started strongly with a 71.

Mackintosh, a former Stephen Gallacher Foundation Vase winner, covered the last eight holes at the Ayrshire venue in four under after making birdies at the 11th, 15th, 16th and 18th.

It was a great day’s work as she bids to keep the coveted title in Scottish hands after North Berwick’s Grace Crawford ended a lengthy home drought in the Scottish Golf event 12 months ago.

Milngavie's Lorna McClymont pictured during the opening round of the Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open at Troon Portland. Picture: Scottish Golf.

“It was really tough,” said Mackintosh of the challenging conditions. “I had a few shots that the wind didn’t do what I expected it to and you just have to deal with it and not be too hard on yourself.

McClymont, who recently landed a second straight R&A Student Tour Series Order of Merit title triumph, made her score by picking up shots at three of the four par-5s on the back nine. “Very hard,” said the Stirling student of the test. “You just have to be so patient and have a high acceptance of it.”

Swedish pair Elin Pudas Remier and Blondie Persson also made promising starts as they signed for 70 and 72 respectively.

In the men’s game, the Battle Trophy takes place at Crail Golfing Society this weekend, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Gil Hanse-designed Craighead Links.

Forres player Matthew Wilson, who stormed to a seven-shot success 12 months ago, is unable to defend his title due to being part of the Scotland side currently competing in the European Nations Cup at Sotogrande.

But a customary strong field for the 72-hole event includes three-time Scottish PGA champion Chris Kelly following his recent reinstatement as an amateur.

“It was great to see Chris’ name when the entries began to arrive for the Battle Trophy,” said David Roy, Manager of Crail Golfing Society. “It will be great to welcome Chris from our sister club, Scotscraig.”

