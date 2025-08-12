Strathmore Golf Centre counting down the days until the National UK PGA Fourball Championship Finals Event tees off

Having found out earlier this year that Strathmore Golf Centre had been selected to host what is the club’s first ever National PGA event, the slow and steady build up to the “big week” of the 18th to 21st of August when the Tournament takes place, has now been replaced by a crescendo of activity in getting ready for the biggest event in Strathmore’s history.

A practice day on the Monday, August 18, tees off proceedings, before 144 club professionals, from all over the United Kingdom, compete over 54 strokes of play on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. With 18 holes being played each day, the golf professionals taking part have come through seven regional finals to decide who has qualified to be in the 72 Pairs field for the Grand Final.

With a prize fund of £35k, the event is now one of the most competitive and sought after tournaments for PGA professionals to be part of in the UK. https://www.pga.info/about-the-pga/tournaments/pga-fourball-championship/

First staged in 1984, the inaugural tournament saw two of the North West of England’s finest clubs finish in a tie, with Royal Birkdale's Philip Posnett and PGA Captain Peter Hanna both taking part.

Strathmore Golf Course in all its glory

“We are honoured to be hosting this prestigious tournament, which hasn’t been held in Scotland since 1989 – 36 years ago, and with less than a week to go, we're all starting to feel quite excited,” said David Norman, Owner & Director of Operations at Strathmore Golf Centre in Alyth.

“We have hosted many PGA Scotland events over the last five years, and it has proven to be a popular venue for their golfing professionals, finding our multi-award winning course both challenging and interesting – all 18 holes are completely different. This however, is the first time that we will be hosting a National PGA UK Tournament, and we are all looking forward to it immensely – the staff, the members, and the local community. We didn’t have any trouble filling the volunteer roles for assisting with the running of the event!

“The next few days will fly by,” added David. “It will soon be time to welcome the competitors, support crews and spectators to the beautiful Vale of Strathmore. We cannot wait!”

Philip Davies, Head of Tournaments at the PGA said: ‘We are greatly looking forward to the PGA Fourball Championship Final at Strathmore Golf Centre, where Jack Frances & Oliver Chesterman will look to defend the title they won at Carden Park in 2024. Strathmore has played host to many PGA in Scotland tournaments in recent years, and the feedback has always been excellent. We are excited for the test it will provide for this National Final to the leading players who have gained entry through the seven Regional Qualifiers.”

“The success of these tournaments is in no small part to our host venues, and we would like to thank Strathmore for providing their course, facilities and volunteers and also the work they have put in in advance of the tournament’.