All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Stirling success for Chris Doak as Euan McIntosh leads at Montrose

Chris Doak bounced back from letting a lead slip in his previous outing to land a deserved victory in a PGA Scotland 36-Hole Order of Merit Challenge at Stirling.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 11th May 2023, 18:02 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 18:02 BST
 Comment
Chris Doak produced a polished performance over two days to win the PGA in Scotland 36-Hole Order of Merit Challenge at Stirling. Picture: PGA in Scotland.Chris Doak produced a polished performance over two days to win the PGA in Scotland 36-Hole Order of Merit Challenge at Stirling. Picture: PGA in Scotland.
Chris Doak produced a polished performance over two days to win the PGA in Scotland 36-Hole Order of Merit Challenge at Stirling. Picture: PGA in Scotland.

The former DP World Tour player fired rounds of 64 and 67 for a 13-under-par total to win by two shots from in-form Craig Lee and Alastair Forsyth as they carded matching efforts of 67-66 over the two days.

Doak had set the pace with a 67 in last week’s Barassie Links Classic, the opening event of the new Tartan Pro Tour season, before missing the cut as he then added a 78.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But, after signing for an eagle and ten birdies in the first round, he wasn’t going to be denied on this occasion and it was job done thanks to a solid second effort that contained six birdies and one bogey.

It was another good tournament for Lee, winner of that Tartan Pro Tour event in Ayrshire and also the PGA Play-Offs in Cyprus in recent weeks, as he signed off with an eagle and six birdies to match a bogey-free score from Forsyth.

Meanwhile, Legends Tour player Euan McIntosh produced a spectacular finish to set the pace in the Tartan Pro Tour’s Montrose Links Masters.

In an event reduced to 36 holes due to fog wiping out Wednesday’s play, McIntosh holed out from around 50 yards for an eagle-2 at the 18th. That gave him a five-under 67 and a one-shot lead over Englishman Adam Chapman.

McIntosh, who landed his maiden win on the Legends Tour in Austria last year, had earlier picked up birdies at the second, fourth, sixth, 10th, 13th and 15th, as well as dropping shots at the 14th, 16th and 17th.

Related topics:MontrosePGA
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.