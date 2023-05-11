Chris Doak bounced back from letting a lead slip in his previous outing to land a deserved victory in a PGA Scotland 36-Hole Order of Merit Challenge at Stirling.

Chris Doak produced a polished performance over two days to win the PGA in Scotland 36-Hole Order of Merit Challenge at Stirling. Picture: PGA in Scotland.

The former DP World Tour player fired rounds of 64 and 67 for a 13-under-par total to win by two shots from in-form Craig Lee and Alastair Forsyth as they carded matching efforts of 67-66 over the two days.

Doak had set the pace with a 67 in last week’s Barassie Links Classic, the opening event of the new Tartan Pro Tour season, before missing the cut as he then added a 78.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, after signing for an eagle and ten birdies in the first round, he wasn’t going to be denied on this occasion and it was job done thanks to a solid second effort that contained six birdies and one bogey.

It was another good tournament for Lee, winner of that Tartan Pro Tour event in Ayrshire and also the PGA Play-Offs in Cyprus in recent weeks, as he signed off with an eagle and six birdies to match a bogey-free score from Forsyth.

Meanwhile, Legends Tour player Euan McIntosh produced a spectacular finish to set the pace in the Tartan Pro Tour’s Montrose Links Masters.

In an event reduced to 36 holes due to fog wiping out Wednesday’s play, McIntosh holed out from around 50 yards for an eagle-2 at the 18th. That gave him a five-under 67 and a one-shot lead over Englishman Adam Chapman.