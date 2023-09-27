Stephen Gallacher's 'awesome' European side in control in Junior Ryder Cup
Bidding to end a run of six straight defeats at the hands of the Americans in the event, Europe hold a 12-6 lead on the back of the sensational fourballs performance at Golf Nazionale.
The deciding 12 singles take place on the Ryder Cup course at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on Thursday, when Gallacher’s players have teed up a great opportunity to land the first blow of the week for Europe.
“It was awesome,” said Gallacher. “We came out firing and took control of the session from the word go. We took a hit yesterday afternoon (losing the second session 4-2) and I knew they wanted to bounce back today. The team spirit yesterday evening was terrific and I’m so proud of all of them.
“Every player took control of their own game and they’ve done everything I could have asked of them. They were playing their own ball today, which helped them play their own game.”
Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham followed up his two halved matches on the opening day by adding a win in the top match alongside Spaniard Rocio Tojedo.
They set the tone with a 3&2 win over 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis and Billy Davis and, in a hard-fought session, the points kept coming for the home team.
“There are still 12 points left to play for and anything can happen,” added Gallacher. “It’s important not to get complacent and we need to just focus on winning the session.”
