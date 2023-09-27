Stephen Gallacher’s European side is on the verge of a stunning success in the Junior Ryder Cup after pulling off a 6-0 clean sweep in the penultimate session in Rome.

European Junior Ryder Cup captain Stephen Gallacher poses with Renato Paratore after the Italian, who plays on the DP World Tour, turned up to support the home team in the event at Golf Nazionale in Viterbo, Italy. Picture: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images.

Bidding to end a run of six straight defeats at the hands of the Americans in the event, Europe hold a 12-6 lead on the back of the sensational fourballs performance at Golf Nazionale.

The deciding 12 singles take place on the Ryder Cup course at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on Thursday, when Gallacher’s players have teed up a great opportunity to land the first blow of the week for Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was awesome,” said Gallacher. “We came out firing and took control of the session from the word go. We took a hit yesterday afternoon (losing the second session 4-2) and I knew they wanted to bounce back today. The team spirit yesterday evening was terrific and I’m so proud of all of them.

“Every player took control of their own game and they’ve done everything I could have asked of them. They were playing their own ball today, which helped them play their own game.”

Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham followed up his two halved matches on the opening day by adding a win in the top match alongside Spaniard Rocio Tojedo.

They set the tone with a 3&2 win over 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis and Billy Davis and, in a hard-fought session, the points kept coming for the home team.