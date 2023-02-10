Defending champion Stephen Gallacher will be joined by three of his compatriots - Bob MacIntyre, David Law and Sandy Scott - when the Hero Indian Open makes a welcome return to the DP World Tour schedule later this month.

The event hasn’t been held since Gallacher landed a fourth tour triumph at DLF Golf & Country Club in 2019, with attempts to play it since then having been thwarted by the Covid pandemic.

MacIntyre, who will be making his debut, has added the tournament to his schedule as the Oban man bids to be on the European team for the Ryder Cup in Rome in September.

“As soon as I heard the Hero Indian Open was back on the schedule it was one I immediately earmarked to play,” said 26-year-old, who picked up three points out of four in the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi last month.

Stephen Gallacher receives the trophy from Dr Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO of of Hero MotoCorp, after his win in 2019 - the last time it was staged. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

“I have watched previous events on television and the course looks absolutely stunning. I think it could be one that suits my game, having spoken to Stevie about it as well, so I’m really looking forward to heading over there later this month.”

Referring to Hero MotoCorp chairman and CEO Dr Pawan Munjal, MacIntyre added: “Any event with Dr Munjal’s name attributed to it is always top class. I thought both the Hero Cup and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic earlier this year were great events and I’m sure the Hero Indian Open will be no different.”

Gallacher has secured his spot as a former winner and, in addition to DP World Tour card holders MacIntyre and Law, he will be joined in flying the Saltire by Scott.

The Nairn man will be making his professional debut on the DP World Tour, having secured an invitation for the event on 23-26 February.

The field will also include Edinburgh-based Frenchma Victor Perez, who secured his maiden Rolex Series title in Abu Dhabi last month, as well as other Ryder Cup hopefuls in Nicolai Højgaard and Guido Migliozzi.