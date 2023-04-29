All Sections
Stephen Gallacher drops back as Tom Lewis leads in Abu Dhabi Challenge

Stephen Gallacher slipped out of the top ten as fellow DP World Tour winner Tom Lewis opened up a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the Abu Dhabi Challenge.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 29th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST
Stephen Gallacher weighs up a putt in the third round of the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.Stephen Gallacher weighs up a putt in the third round of the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.
Stephen Gallacher weighs up a putt in the third round of the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Playing in his first Challenge Tour event in nearly 25 years, Gallacher had been handily-placed after opening efforts of 69 and 67 in hot conditions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

But, after picking up three shots in a row early on in the circuit, the four-time main tour winner had the wind taken out of his sails by dropping three shots in the space of two holes before the turn.

Gallacher eventually signed for a level-par 72, which left him sitting in a tie for 14th on eight-under alongside Michael Stewart following his 67. After signing for the same score, Ryan Lumsden is two further back.

Lewis, a two-time DP World Tour winner, carded three birdies and one bogey on his front nine to make the turn at two under par for the day, before two more birdies coming in put him in pole position as he bids to land a second Challenge Tour title.

“I’m pleased with my round today,” he said. “I haven’t played three rounds of golf in a long time, so it’s nice to get out here and finish strong today.

“There’s always a period of your round that’s going to be a bit of a struggle. I definitely had that, and I felt a bit of pressure out there from myself.”

Another Englishman, Joshua Grenville-Wood, is the leader’s closest challenge, with five-time Challenge Tour winner Ricardo Gouveia among three players sitting two further back.

