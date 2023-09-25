Stephen Gallacher has been “blown away” by talented teenagers like Connor Graham in his preparation to captain Europe in this week’s Junior Ryder Cup in Rome.

Luke Donald and Stephen Gallacher, Europe's Ryder Cup and Junior Ryder Cup captains respectively, pictured on the first tee at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Picture: Getty Images

The four-time DP World Tour winner leads a 12-strong team into battle over the next three days, with the opening two days taking place at Golf Nazionale before the Ryder Cup course at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club hosts the decisive singles on Thursday.

Six players qualified automatically through a season-long ranking system, which was organised by the European Golf Association, while the remainder of the team was then selected by Gallacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was at three of them - the French Amateur, Scottish Boys and the British Boys and Girls,” said the Bathgate man of those qualifying tournaments. “Scott Knowles, who is helping me, went to the German Amateur and some other of the events, so between us we only missed one event.

Europe's Junior Ryder Cup team pictured during a practice round at Marco Simone Golf Club. Picture: Getty Images

“I was blown away by the talent at the British Boys and Girls at Ganton. They are so professional. It is frightening, in fact. At that event, there was a fully-kitted out gym for them to warm up and a place for them to chill out. I was like ‘jesus, it’s just like a professional tournament’. In my amateur days, I had couple of Mars bars and a bottle of Diet Coke when I was at an event and slept in the car if I was knackered (laughing).”

Sixteen-year-old Graham, who won the Scottish Men’s Open by four shots at Meldrum House earlier this year, made history as the youngest-ever Walker Cup player when he represented Great Britain & Ireland against the Americans at St Andrews less than a month ago.

“He didn’t qualify automatically for this, but was in a strong position to be picked due to the fact he’s been playing at a higher level this year, including the Walker Cup,” said Gallacher of his fellow Scot. “He played in my foundation when he was nine years old. I think he won our under-12s’ event at Gogarburn. He’s a kid I’ve known for a while and I’ve always kept an eye on his progress, as well his brother Gregor, who recently won as an amateur on the Tartan Pro Tour.”

The last six matches in this contest have all been won by the Americans, but, with some of the girls representing Europe on this occasion coming into this contest fresh from a Junior Solheim Cup success, Gallacher is quietly confident as he prepares to lock horns with Paul Levy.

“The young Irish lad, Sean Keeling, is a lovely kid,” he said, assessing some of the other players in the home ranks. “I watched him win the Scottish Boys’ Open at Lundin Links and what a talent he is. He works with Rory McIlroy’s coach (Michael Bannon) and is very professional. Then there’s England’s Kris Kim. You wouldn’t know if you watched him on a range that he’s not a pro.”