Wet and windy conditions hit Georgia on morning of season’s opening major

Play in the opening round of the 88th Masters was delayed by at least an hour due to bad weather at Augusta National.

In an update issued at 5am, tournament organisers said gate openings and tee times had been delayed until further notice. “We continue to monitor the weather closely,” the bulletin said. “The first round will not begin before 9am.”

The action in the season’s opening major had been due to start at 8am, with South African Erik van Rooyen and American Jake Knapp out in a two-ball at the front of the 89-strong field.

Play on the opening day in the 88th Masters was delayed by at least an hour due to bad weather. Picture: The Masters

It had been predicted since the weekend that the first round was set to be impacted by the weather, with an inch and a half of rain expected to fall and winds gusting up to 45mph. Thunderstorms were also set to be an issue during the day at the Georgia venue.