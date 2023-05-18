All Sections
Frost has delayed the start of the 105th PGA Championship, the second major of the season, at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 18th May 2023, 11:06 BST
 Comment
The start of play in the 105th PGA Championship was delayed due to frost at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Picture: Darren Carroll/PGA of America.The start of play in the 105th PGA Championship was delayed due to frost at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Picture: Darren Carroll/PGA of America.
The start of play in the 105th PGA Championship was delayed due to frost at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Picture: Darren Carroll/PGA of America.

Play had been due to get underway at 7am local time in New York State, but, as had been feared by the PGA of America, a cold morning put paid to that.

A post sent out just before 6am read: “Due to frost, all Oak Hill Country Club practice facilities and the golf course are currently closed.

“To protect playing surfaces, everyone on-site must stay off any grass and gates will not open until the frost clears.

“Starting times for round one will begin approximately 1hr and 15 minutes after practice facilities open.”

The possibility of a delay had been predicted earlier in the week by Kerry Haigh, the PGA of America’s chief championships officer.

It was always a possibility in the north-east of America at this time of the year, with the PGA Championship now being held in May as opposed to early August.

