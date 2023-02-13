Stacy Lewis will lead the United States in the next two editions of the Solheim Cup - and she expects Suzann Pettersen to be her opposite number in both those matches.

Former Women's Scottish Open champion Stacy Lewis will now captain the US in next two editions of the Solheim Cup. Picture: LPGA

The two-time major winner, who was already preparing to be the US captain in this year’s match in Spain, has also now been appointed for the 2024 clash on home soil. The two encounters are being held just a year apart as a result of the Solheim Cup moving to even years from next year.

“At the end of the day, the teams are going to be very similar,” Lewis told The Scotsman in reply to being asked if the scenario could work in her favour. “Not a whole lot is going to change from one year to the next. I definitely think it's in our advantage to do it. I think it's in the players' advantage more than anything, that we just try to make things as easy as possible on them.”

After recording back-to-back wins under Catriona Matthew, Norwegian Pettersen has been handed the task of trying to keep that run for Europe going at Finca Cortesin in September. A decision has still to be made about next year, but Lewis is expecting the pair to lock horns in both matches.