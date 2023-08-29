Gemma Dryburgh’s selection for next month’s Solheim Cup in Spain has been applauded by US captain Stacy Lewis despite feeling the Scot adds “depth” to the European team.

Gemma Dryburgh's inclusion in Europe's Solheim Cup team has been welcomed by US captain Stacy Lewis. Picture: Old Course Hotel St Andrews

Dryburgh will become just the seventh Scottish player to taste action in the biennial event after being handed a captain’s pick by Suzann Pettersen for the contest at Finca Cortesin on the Costa del Sol.

The Aberdonian admitted herself that she wasn’t sure her game was good enough for the LPGA Tour after finding it tough in her rookie season in 2018.

But, helped by some confidence boosting wins on the Rose Ladies Series in the UK, she regained her card through the Q-School before landing a main triumph in Japan last November.

She made the cut in all five majors this year, including a first top-ten finish in the Evian Championship that saw her break into the top 50 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

“Yeah, I've gotten to know Gemma a little bit,” said Lewis, speaking as she announced Amy Ewing, Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin as her three wildcards as the Americans bid to avoid a third straight defeat.

“We are both on the LPGA board, just a great girl and great advocate for our tour. It’s been great to see her work her way up and see her be successful.