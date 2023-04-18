The current crop of leading University of St Andrews golfers have earned a place in the record books after being crowned as the ‘Best of British’ for the second year in a row.

University of St Andrews, represented by Josie Baker, Lucy Jamieson, Megan Ashley, James Conn, Roddy McAuley (c), Adam Charlton, William Draper, Charlie Reynolds, Tom Parker, won the BUCS title for the second year in a row.

The ‘Saints Golf’ performance scholars beat University of Stirling in a closely-contested final to pull off a successful title defence in the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) National Final at Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire.

“Winning the BUCS national championship is a really special achievement, and something that we have worked so hard throughout the year to achieve,” said team captain Roddy McAuley, who clinched a 6.5-5.5 success. “Being the first St Andrews team to win it two years in a row makes it all the sweeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so proud of the full team for their hard work and dedication throughout the year, despite our hectic academic schedules. We will continue to work hard for the rest of the year and aim to come back bigger and stronger, with our eyes fully set on winning a third championship in a row.”

The Scottish rivals met in the 36-hole final after St Andrews beat Exeter University in one of the semi-finals and Stirling defeated University of Bath in the other side of the draw.

Ian Muir, the University of St Andrews director of golf, Ian Muir, said: “I am absolutely thrilled and proud of the team for their exceptional performance in building upon their previous success and winning the BUCS golf national title back-to-back.

“It’s a remarkable feat, and what makes it even more amazing is that this is the first time in our institution's history that we have won the title in two consecutive years.

“The team’s dedication, hard work and teamwork have truly paid off, and they have set an inspiring example for future generations of golf scholars.”

In addition to McAuley, the ‘Saints Golf’ Performance Scholars are Megan Ashley, Josie Baker, Elise Bishop, Adam Charlton, James Conn, William Draper, Lucy Jamieson, Thomas Parker and Charlie Reynolds.