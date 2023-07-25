All Sections
St Andrews to stage new televised US collegiate event

St Andrews is to stage a new event later this year featuring some of the top players on the US college circuit.
By Martin Dempster
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:46 BST
St Andrews will stage a new televised US collegiate event in October. Picture: St Andrews Links TrustSt Andrews will stage a new televised US collegiate event in October. Picture: St Andrews Links Trust
St Andrews will stage a new televised US collegiate event in October. Picture: St Andrews Links Trust

The St Andrews Links Collegiate Presented by TopGolf and World Wide Technology will be played on the Old Course and Jubilee Course from 23-25 October.

The 54-hole event – it will start with two days of stroke play on the Jubilee Course followed by a day of medal match play on the Old Course – will feature men’s and women’s golf teams from Georgetown University, the University of North Carolina, the University of Notre Dame and Vanderbilt University.

American network NBC Sports will present live coverage of the St Andrews Links Collegiate on Golf Channel and Peacock in the US while Sky Sports will provide coverage in the UK.

“We are honored and proud to partner with St Andrews Links Trust on this new collegiate invitational at the Home of Golf,” said Tom Knapp, NBC Sports EVP, Golf. “The St Andrews Links Collegiate elevates and enhances our already impactful college golf platform.

"We’re excited to have TopGolf and World Wide Technology join us as presenting sponsors, and we’re thrilled to showcase men’s and women’s student athletes from distinguished universities like Georgetown, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt this October in Scotland.”

The new event will be staged a few weeks after St Andrews also hosts the Walker Cup for the first time since 1975.

Neil Coulson, CEO of St Andrews Links Trust, said: “We are delighted to partner with NBC Sports to bring the first collegiate event to the home of golf, creating a new invitational which will see some of the game’s brightest young stars from four distinguished institutions compete in the birthplace of the game.

“We firmly believe this event has the potential to evolve and develop over time, exploring the established US collegiate system as well as institutions further afield to create one of the most anticipated events on the calendar.”

Golf Channel is the television home of college golf in the US, with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, multiple major winners Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Jennifer Kupcho, Bronte Law and Maria Fassi among those who appeared on it while competing in college.

