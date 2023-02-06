I have to say that I’ve covered some topics in this column over the years that I didn’t see coming - a civil war in the game being one of them, of course - and I honestly don’t know whether to laugh or cry about the latest big talking point in the golf world.

New stonework has been laid on the tee side of the Swilcan Bridge, the area where people stand to take photographs of the iconic hole. Picture: @UKGolfGuy

New stonework has been laid on both sides of the Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews, with the work so far on the tee side of it having caused a level of frenzy that only Old Tom Morris running across it naked might have come close to matching back in the day.

In fairness to St Andrews Links Trust, which is responsible for maintaining the Old Course, the area in question probably attracts more foot traffic than anywhere else in golf and you could probably even extend that to sport as a whole.

It’s where people stand to take that iconic photograph of golfers in particular but also, when the public are free to roam about the Old Course on a Sunday, day-trippers and other visitors either sitting or standing on the Swilcan Bridge.

Other options, including the good old-fashioned reseeding or turf replacement, as well as the installation of hybrid and synthetic turf, have been attempted by one of the best greenkeeping teams in the business, but, according to the Links Trust, “none have proven to be successful in adequately protecting the area from significant wear and tear”.

A stone pathway leading onto the bridge, apparently, is not new and you wonder if any controversy would have been stirred if a decision had been taken for this work to have involved, well, a straightforward path because there’s no doubt the shape of what they’ve gone for is a big issue with lots of people.

It’s smaller than a helicopter landing pad, but, having opted for something circular that looks like a patio, it’s no real surprise that it’s been widely ridiculed on social media through both comments and photographs, which have included garden furniture and a hotbed being deemed as more appropriate.

I have to say some of the reaction has been a bit over the top, but, that, of course, is down to the society we now live in, with people all over the world, either educated or uneducated when it comes to the Old Course, having something to say.

That’s the part that makes me want to laugh this off and, if the stonework stays as it is, it shouldn’t interfere in any way whatsoever with that cherished image because, let’s face it, it’s the Swilcan Bridge itself and the backdrop that makes it so special.

The Links Trust says the work is “not yet complete” and I have to say that it didn’t take me too long to change my mind about the extension of The Rusacks nearby after initially thinking it looked totally out of place.

However, I do feel I want to cry due to a combination of the shape and size of this stonework because, quite frankly, it just doesn’t look right on the most famous hole in golf.

