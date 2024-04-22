English player wins Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open by two shots at 152nd Open venue

St Andrews student Ellie Monk lands Troon triumph ahead of economics exam
Ellie Monk, a student at St Andrews University, passed the Royal Troon test with flying colours to become the 2024 Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open champion.
The English player carded a one-under-par 71 at the venue for this year’s 152nd Open for a winning total of two-over-par 218 in the 54-hole event run by Scottish Golf.
Monk, who was putting her celebrations on ice for 24 hours as she headed back to St Andrews for an economics exam, finished two shots ahead of both compatriot Nellie Ong and Ireland’s Kate Lanigan.
“It’s amazing I can’t quite believe it,” said Monk, one of the players to have benefited from Ian Muir being appointed as the director of golf at the University of St Andrews just under two years ago, as she cradled the trophy. “It’s a big achievement and an amazing honour to win on a course that will be hosting The Open this year. The celebrations are on hold until Monday – after this it’s straight to the library tonight!”
Lanigan led by a shot standing on the 17th tee only to find an impossible lie in a cavernous greenside bunker and take 6 there. “Royal Troon is intimidating if you’re not on your game, but it’s a great experience to win this and a lovely tournament to play,” added Monk of a victory in front of watching Curtis Cup captain Catriona Matthew
As well as Monk’s win, it was a successful day on the Ayrshire coast for England as they also took the international team title. Top Scot in the field was Blairgowrie’s Megan Ashley, who finished in a tie for sixth on six over for the championship.
