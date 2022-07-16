St Andrews Links Trust pro Scott Herald plays as marker in 150th Open

Scott Herald, who failed in his bid to try and qualify for the 150th Open, made it to the first tee, after all, in the showpiece occasion at St Andrews.

By Martin Dempster
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 2:13 pm
Scott Herald, the senior instructor at St Andrews Links Academy, playing as a marker for Richard Mansell in the third round of the 150th Open. Picture: Michael Gillen.
Scott Herald, the senior instructor at St Andrews Links Academy, playing as a marker for Richard Mansell in the third round of the 150th Open. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Due to an uneven number of players - 83 - making the cut, the 35-year-old played as a marker alongside Englishman Richard Mansell in the first match out in Saturday’s third round.

Herald, who is one of the St Andrews Links Academy professionals, got off to a nervy start as his opening tee shot sailed dangerously close to the out of bounds fence on the right before thinning the next one.

But, as the Glaswegian settled down, he went on to make three birdies in five holes before also finishing with one which was greeted with a cheer from the grandstands.

“It was excellent. Very enjoyable,” said Herald, who featured in ‘The Open on your doorstep’, a video series in the build up to the event, afterwards. "I was a little bit nervy to begin with, but I managed to get myself into it and just calm down and really enjoy it after that.

“I have stood on that first tee I don't know how many times now in my career at St Andrews but this was just different, special. Goosebumps really.”

Herald has lived in St Andrews for eight years and been the senior instructor at the St Andrews Links Trust range for close to five years.

“It's home now,” he said. “My wife, Mairi works for the same company. She does the retail tent for The Open. So this is a massive week for her.

“Usually for me, it's just a stay at home and do what you do with the dog, so all of a sudden it's pretty special this weekend.”

