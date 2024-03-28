Coaches George Finlayson, Scott Finlayson, David Poulton and Ryan Campbell are excited about the relaunch of the Golf Centre of Excellence, St Andrews.

The St Andrews Indoor Golf Centre is being relaunched this weekend as the Golf Centre of Excellence, St Andrews and the pros behind it are excited about the change.

On the back of multiple upgrades, the facility now offers a complete high-tech training approach that combines Trackman 4 data, Sportbox AI 3D modelling, digital club analysis and fitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New to St Andrews, and rare in Scotland, is the AI-driven Sportbox 3D motion capture while Wilson club-fitting using the manufacturer’s cutting-edge AI fitting tool is also available.

“There are many places you can pop in for a quick lesson or a loft and lie check, but our approach is different,” said David Poulton, who is part of a team of PGA coaches that also includes Ryan Campbell, Scott Finlayson and PGA Advanced Professional George Finlayson.

“Here we bring together all the best technology under one roof so that we can improve all aspects of a golfer’s game quickly. Our range of technology and capabilities means we can match up the golfer’s body motion, club dynamics and equipment specifications.”

Hamish Brown, a Dane who plays on the DP World Tour, trains at the centre. He said: “For me, it is the combination of great technology and top coaches that makes this place special. I’ve not come across such a complete training centre on my travels so far.”

Scott Finlayson, the centre’s managing director, is excited about the relaunch. “It is designed to take advantage of all the technology available to help golfers of all standards locally, across Scotland and around the world to become better players,” he said.

At Saturday’s grand opening, all golfers will be given a complimentary equipment consultation.