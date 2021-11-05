Sponsor comes to rescue for 'clumsy' Craig Howie in Challenge Tour Grand Final

Craig Howie walks with brother Darren during the second round of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A at T-Golf & Country Club in Mallorca. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Capless as he carded an opening 73 at T-Golf & Country Club, near Palma, the 27-year-old was back wearing one as he catapulted himself up the leaderboard with a three-under-par 68.

Just one shot more than the best score of the day in a testing wind - the temperature also dropped significantly - the effort kept Howie on course to secure a European Tour card for next season.

Sixteenth in the Road to Mallorca Rankings heading into the event, the Borderer is sitting 17th in the projected standings at the halfway stage in the conclusion of a season-long battle for 20 cards on the main tour.

Ewen Ferguson lines up a putt in his second circuit at T-Golf & Country Club, near Palma. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

“It was nice today,” said Howie, smiling, of an effort that contained five birdies, the pick of which was a 2 at the 15th courtesy of holing an outrageous 25-foot downhill putt.

“It was a lot tricker out there, especially on the back nine. I had to be playing well and couldn’t have afforded to hit some of the shots I did yesterday, so I was happy to sort that out.”

When it came to resolving the hat situation, though, the Stirling University graduate had to rely on some help for that and looked a tad embarrassed as he shared the tale.

“I’ve been pretty clumsy this week,” he admitted. “I forgot an umbrella and I forgot my sponsor’s hat and, typically, this is the first week my sponsor is here to watch.”

Craig Howie with sponsor David Kilshaw at T-Golf & Country Club in Mallorca.

He was referring to David Kilshaw, a partner of Scottish Borders law firm Cullen Kilshaw, and added: “He just happened to have one with him in France last week, thankfully, so I’ve got one white hat for the rest of the event and hopefully it will bring me some luck.”

While trying his best to avoid what’s going on in terms of the all-important end-of-season rankings, Howie admitted that’s not easy.

“I’m trying not to look, but it’s really difficult,” he said. “There’s a massive leaderboard where we are having lunch this week and Kerry, my girlfriend, happened to pick the table right in front of the TV yesterday.

“It’s not going to help looking all the time, so I have to try and avoid it as much as I can. If I have two more days like I did today, I won’t need to worry.”

Ewen Ferguson, who started the event sitting sixth in the standings, has slipped to 10th as things stand after following his first-day 69 with a 73.

“It’s a weird one,” said the 25-year-old of how he’d found the week so far. “It’s different on the range, where it’s a bit quieter than normal, and, though it might sound daft, I feel that everyone isn’t totally focused.

“I certainly feel that my mind is somewhere else at times and I need to work on that a little bit. I also just need to get a day when the putts are lipping in instead of lipping out.”

South African pair Oliver Bekker and JC Ritchie share the lead on seven-under with two circuits to go, with rain in Saturday’s forecast.

