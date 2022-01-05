Spey Valley and Leven Links to stage PGA EuroPro Tour events in 2022

Kingsbarns Links-attached Daniel Young won the Eagle Orchid Scottish Masters at Macdonald Spey Valley in Aviemore in 2019. Picture: PGA EuroPro Tour.

The third-tier circuit is returning to Macdonald Spey Valley in Aviemore this year for a 54-hole event that will take place on 7-9 September.

The second leg of a Scottish double-header will then take place at Leven Links the following week as the Fife venue hosts The Eagle Orchid Scottish Masters.

Home player Daniel Young won at Spey Valley when it hosted the Eagle Orchid Scottish Masters in 2019, landing his maiden victory on the circuit.

Leven Links, meanwhile, hosted The Motocaddy Masters last year, with Englishman Jack South carding a 59 in the final round to claim victory.

The 2022 calendar includes 15 regular events, including a first visit to Telford Hotel & Golf Resort for the Ingis Management Championship in June.

The new season will tee off at Harleyford Golf Club at the end of May, with other stops including Slaley Hall for the QHotels Collection Championship in July.

Tour CEO Dan Godding said: "I am delighted to be able to deliver such an exciting schedule for our members in 2022.

“Last year, we saw the standard go up several notches and we cannot wait to see what 2022 will bring for our players.

“I would like to thank our partners around the UK and beyond for helping us to be able to deliver what promises to be a special season ahead."

Challenge Tour spots will again be up for grabs, with Calum Fyfe having become the latest Scot to secure that step up last year.

