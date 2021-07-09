Spectator hustled off tee at Scottish Open after swinging Rory McIlroy's club

A spectator is removed after appearing to remove a club from Rory McIlroy's bag during day two of the abrdn Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club near North Berwick. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS

The astonishing scene was captured on video by a couple of fans as McIlroy prepared to tee off in the marquee group in the $8 million Rolex Series event alongside world No 1 Jon Rahm and third-ranked Justin Thomas.

The 10th tee at the East Lothian venue is about 30 yards away from the closest point fans are allowed and it is unclear how the individual managed to get as close as he did to the players.

In a video posted on Twitter, McIlroy is seen chatting to his caddie Harry Diamond and Rahm when the man appears on the tee.

Taking the trio by surprise, he grabbed the head cover off McIlroy’s driver then took an iron out of the bag before moving across to the other side of the tee.

McIlroy’s reaction was a double take, with the world No 11 looking on incredulously as the man took a couple of swings with the club before the security people stepped in.

An onlooker told The Scotsman: “He appeared on the tee, took the headcover off Rory’s driver in the bag then took out an iron and had a couple of swings with it.

“When someone told him that he couldn’t do that, he replied by saying ‘why not?

Rory McIlroy is one of the star attractions in this week's abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

“At that point, the security people assigned to following the group moved in and took him away.”

Kilspindie member David Wilson, who posted another video of what happened, described the man as “some random”.

He added: “He was quickly dealt with. The players laughed it off, saying they knew he wasn’t a golfer when they saw his grip!”

The event is the first time that fans have been allowed at a golf tournament in Scotland since October 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Around 4,000 fans are on site each day as part of a strictly-limited attendance.

